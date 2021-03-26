Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcome baby girl

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell have welcomed their first child.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced her little girl's arrival on social media on Friday.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Irwin wrote.

She revealed her daughter's name as Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The newborn's middle name is a nod to Bindi's father.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi's post continues.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," she concluded.

Bindi's post was shared with two adorable photos. The first shows the new mother cradling her daughter alongside Powell as they both gaze down at the newborn. A second shows a sage green onesie with a koala on it and the name of her family's Australia Zoo.

Bindi announced in August that she was expecting her first child with Powell.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a pic of the couple smiling wide while holding an adorable baby zookeeper shirt embroidered with "Australian Zoo" on it at the time.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she continued.

Bindi married Powell, 24, on March 25, 2020. The pair tied the knot in a private and socially distant ceremony at the Australia Zoo.