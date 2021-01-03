Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell take to Instagram to reflect on 2020 highs, lows

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell took a moment to reflect on 2020.

The young conservationists revealed Wednesday they faced professional hardships while experiencing personal milestones.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Irwin recalled the challenges her team faced when wildfires ravaged parts of Australia last January.

"For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss. Our Wildlife Hospital was the busiest it’s ever been due to the Australian bushfires that raged across the country," Irwin told her 469,000 followers. "We worked hard to send support to the front lines of destruction. We have now treated over 100,000 patients since our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital opened."

She also acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic added another layer of worry for her family’s zoo, which should have been able to celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 3 but had to be closed instead.

The Australia Zoo was closed to the public for 78 days due to the health crisis, which spelled disaster for the zoo’s high cost of animal care.

"Our animal food bills alone are about $80,000 per week and we spent our days trying to keep our team and family of animals safe," Irwin shared. "Every moment of every day the question of when or if we would recover burned in the back of our minds."

However, at the same time, there were some positives that took place in 2020.

Irwin, 22, married Powell, 24, on March 25. The pair tied the knot in a private and socially distant ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

"Now, we are patiently waiting for our gorgeous daughter to arrive. She’s the light of our lives," Irwin wrote to her fans. "I hope this next year brings some peace and we find a way to come together as a society. Please remember to be kind to one another and find happiness in even the smallest of things."

Irwin is around 27 weeks pregnant as of Sunday.

Her wakeboarding other half shared his excitement about the life milestone in an Instagram post of his own.

"2020 was filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. As easy as it is to look back on the hardships of this year, I’m choosing to revel in the highlights," Powell wrote. "I married my best friend, and our daughter will be joining us in a few short months. Starting 2021 as a husband and a dad is incredible and I’m ready for absolutely anything the year has in store for us."