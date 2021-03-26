Terri Irwin says Steve Irwin would be 'beyond proud' after daughter Bindi welcomes first child

Terri Irwin says her late husband Steve Irwin would be "beyond proud" of their daughter Bindi, who recently gave birth to her first child.

The conservationist, 56, shared a touching post on Twitter after Bindi, 22, welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

"Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud," Terri tweeted. "Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!"

Bindi responded, saying, "We love you beyond words."

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced her little girl's arrival on social media on Friday.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Bindi wrote.

She revealed her daughter's name as Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The newborn's middle name is a nod to Bindi's late father.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi's post continues.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," she concluded.

Bindi's post was shared with two adorable photos. The first shows the new mother cradling her daughter alongside Powell as they both gaze down at the newborn. A second shows a sage green onesie with a koala on it and the name of her family's Australia Zoo.

Bindi married Powell, 24, on March 25, 2020. The pair tied the knot in a private and socially distant ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

