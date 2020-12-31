Bindi Irwin discusses difficult 2020 for family's zoo due to pandemic and wildfires

Bindi Irwin reflected on a difficult 2020 in an emotional post about her family's zoo.

The 22-year-old admitted there was a time during the pandemic she wasn't sure if the iconic Australia Zoo was going to be able to survive after being closed for 78 days.

The daughter of the late conversationalist Steve Irwin also spoke about how many animals needed medical treatment and rehab after the devastating Australian wildfires destroyed millions of acres.

"For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss. Our Wildlife Hospital was the busiest it’s ever been due to the Australian bushfires that raged across the country," the pregnant star wrote.

"We worked hard to send support to the front lines of destruction. We have now treated over 100,000 patients since our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital opened. This year marked Australia Zoo’s 50th birthday and for the first time in our history we had to close our gates to guests for 78 days due to the pandemic," Irwin reflected.

Irwin revealed it costs about $80,000 per week just to feed the animals and without tourists, she questioned "if we would ever recover" financially.

"Things turned around in Australia and we were able to open our doors once again to people needing a safe haven of gardens and wildlife," she wrote. "Our conservation work continued to go from strength to strength, supporting species protection around the world."

Irwin concluded, "I hope this next year brings some peace and we find a way to come together as a society. Please remember to be kind to one another and find happiness in even the smallest of things. Thank you for your amazing support and I’ll see you in 2021."

Irwin married Chandler Powell in March at the zoo and the couple is expecting their first child, a daughter, in March/April 2021.