Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley kiss as Hollywood worlds collide in unexpected romance

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley shocked the internet and sparked romance rumors after appearing to go Instagram official on Easter Sunday.

Hurley, 59, smiled widely as the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer kissed her on the cheek while wearing a festive pair of green bunny ears in a snap shared with both of their millions of social media followers.

The new couple previously worked together with Kelsey Grammer on the 2022 romantic comedy, "Christmas in Paradise," and Hurley admitted she's been a fan of Cyrus, 63, since watching "Hannah Montana" with her son.

Their kissing photo was a surprise to insiders, who told Page Six that the relationship is "very new."

"They’ve been friends for a long time and both found themselves single at the same time," a source told the outlet. "The romantic side started only a few weeks ago."

Earlier this month, Hurley showed some skin in a bronze bikini while on vacation in the Maldives. Hurley tagged Billy Ray in the video and included the Cyrus song, "She's Not Cryin' Anymore."

"Liz is great and visited him for Easter," a source told People magazine. "They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit. And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive and the best to be around."

The insider added, "They had a great time shooting that movie together, it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him."

In 2022, Hurley was elated to work with Grammer again for a sequel to the original "Father Christmas is Back," but she admitted being able to collaborate with Cyrus was one of the "two elements" that inspired her to return to her character.

"The opportunity to work with Billy Ray, whom I've long been a fan of – my son was the age where he used to watch ‘Hannah Montana’ all the time, so, of course, I used to watch it with him," Hurley told MovieWeb at the time.

"I knew Billy Ray really well from that and, of course, some of his music. That was a big plus."

While their worlds collided in the film, Cyrus is no stranger to Hollywood and began acting in the late ‘90s after finding mainstream success as a country music singer. Cyrus has released 16 studio albums and recorded 53 singles since his debut on the country scene in ’92.

He dabbled on the silver screen with roles in "Mulholland Drive" and "Wish You Were Dead" before starring for years as Dr. Clint Cassidy in the comedy-drama television series "Doc." Two years after filming wrapped, he began playing Bobby Ray/Robby Ray on his daughter's Disney show, "Hannah Montana."

Cyrus has since amassed more than 50 IMDb credits, including major roles in "The Spy Next Door," "Like a Country Song," "Sharknado 2: The Second One" and "American Reject."

Across the pond, Hurley began acting in the late ‘80s with appearances on British television shows and miniseries before landing a part in the ’92 Wesley Snipes thriller "Passenger 57."

She soon found fame with her starring role opposite Mike Myers in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" and followed up with roles on "EDtv," "Bedazzled" and "Wonder Woman." In addition to her film and television work, Hurley became the face of Estée Lauder in the '90s and has since modeled for major campaigns, including multiple appearances on British Vogue.

Hurley's love life became public fodder when she began dating Hugh Grant in 1987 after meeting on the set of "Rowing with the Wind." The couple weathered a storm through a cheating scandal and Grant's arrest for soliciting a sex worker in 1995.

Their relationship came to an end in 2000, and she began dating late producer Steve Bing. She gave birth to son Damian Hurley in 2002, and despite Bing contesting her claims, a paternity test proved he was the father. Bing died of suicide in 2020.

Hurley was previously married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar for three years before their divorce in 2011. She cited his "unreasonable behavior" in her petition to end their marriage, and a divorce was granted in June 2011, according to People magazine. She's largely kept her romantic life private since.

Cyrus has been married three times, with his most recent divorce finalized in August.

The "Words by Heart" singer and his ex-wife, Firerose, were married for seven months before he petitioned for an annulment on the grounds of "inappropriate marital conduct," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Husband and wife acknowledge and agree that this is a marriage of extremely short duration and neither party has any marital interest in any real property owned by the other party prior to the marriage," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Neither party was awarded alimony, and both parties agreed there are no jointly listed retirement assets.

"Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from 'Hodges' to 'Cyrus'. Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife's sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name," the statement continued.

Cyrus and Firerose, whose full name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, announced their engagement in November 2022 and married on his ranch on Oct. 10, 2023.

He was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 30 years and adopted her older children, Trace and Brandi, before they welcomed three of their own kids: Miley Cyrus , Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Tish and Billy Ray finalized their divorce in 2022.