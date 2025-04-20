Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Hurley hints at Billy Ray Cyrus romance with sweet kissing snap

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus finalized his third divorce in August with ex-wife Firerose

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley celebrated Easter with a kiss.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, 63, cuddled up to Hurley, 59, before planting a kiss on her cheek in a photo shared by the English actress on social media Sunday. She simply captioned the coy snap, "Happy Easter."

Cyrus became a single man in August after finalizing his divorce from his third wife, Firerose.

The "Austin Powers" actress sported a blue flannel shirt and jeans for the PDA-packed photo in which she tagged Billy Ray. 

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus smiles next to Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley sparked relationship rumors on Easter Sunday. (Getty Images)

Her son, model and actor Damian Hurley, showed support for his mom with heart and celebration emojis posted in the comments. 

Representatives for Hurley and Cyrus did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cyrus and Hurley previously worked together on the 2022 flick, "Christmas in Paradise." Earlier this month, she showed some skin in a bronze bikini while on vacation in the Maldives. Hurley tagged Billy Ray in the video, and included the Cyrus song, "She's Not Cryin' Anymore." 

Elizabeth Hurley wears plaid shirt and jeans with Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus kissed Elizabeth Hurley on the cheek in an Easter photo shared online. (Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley)

Hurley was previously married to Arun Nayar for three years, before their divorce in 2010.

She dated Damian's father, late businessman Steve Bing, for years, and was in a 13-year romance with Hugh Grant after initially meeting on the set of "Rowing with the Wind" in 1987. 

They withstood a cheating scandal and Grant's arrest for soliciting a sex worker in 1995, before breaking up in 2000. Grant is Damian's godfather. 

Billy Ray and his ex-wife were married for seven months before he petitioned for an annulment on the grounds of "inappropriate marital conduct," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Elizabeth Hurley wears vibrant red gown with son Damian Hurley in blue suit

Damian made his directorial debut with "Strictly Confidential." (Isa Foltin)

"Husband and wife acknowledge and agree that this is a marriage of extremely short duration and neither party has any marital interest in any real property owned by the other party prior to the marriage," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Neither party was awarded alimony, and both parties agreed there are no jointly listed retirement assets.

"Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from 'Hodges' to 'Cyrus'. Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife's sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name," the statement continued. 

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose on stage

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose divorced in August. (Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images)

Billy Ray stated at the time, "I’m just very relieved… and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief. This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It’s unfortunate… it played out this way … not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger …. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure." 

Cyrus and Firerose, whose full name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, announced their engagement in November 2022 and married on his ranch on Oct. 10, 2023.

Billy Ray has been married three times. He married Tish Cyrus in 1992, and adopted her children, Trace, and his older sister, Brandi, at the time. 

Cyrus Family

Billy Ray and his ex, Tish Cyrus, have five children. ( Eric Charbonneau)

Tish and Billy Ray later welcomed children Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus before their divorce in 2022. The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

