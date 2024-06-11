Billy Ray Cyrus files for annulment alleging inappropriate marital conduct after 7-month marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are calling it quits on their relationship less than one year into their marriage.

Cyrus, 62, filed for an annulment from the Australian singer, 36, in May citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" country crooner submitted a petition to end their union in a Tennessee court last month.

In addition, the grounds for annulment were listed as "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud." Their date of separation was listed as May 22, 2024, documents stated.

"Husband charges that he is entitled to an annulment since he gave consent to marriage based on fraud by the wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony with his wife," the petition stated.

Representatives for Cyrus did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In an order filed May 24, Cyrus agreed to pay $500 per night for a period of 10 nights so that Firerose may "stay at a hotel or Airbnb while she searches for a place to reside during these proceedings."

"Thereafter, husband shall pay wife $5,000 per month for the wife to obtain suitable housing in the middle Tennessee area for a period of 90 days or the dissolution of the marriage, whichever comes first," documents stated.

Cyrus must give "reasonable access" to their marital home to allow Firerose to move her belongings out, and she must provide all of his social media passwords to an appointed person, per the agreement.

The former couple married on his property in Tennessee in October, sharing on Instagram at the time that, "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony.

"It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

Cyrus and Firerose, whose full name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, announced their engagement in November 2022.

At the time, Cyrus revealed to People magazine that he first met his future bride 13 years ago on the set of "Hannah Montana."

"There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee ," he recalled. "Tex (his dog) and I would go out there in the middle of the day, and he'd take care of his business. And we'd stretch, and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee.

"On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'"

Cyrus has five children with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. Firerose was also previously married.

