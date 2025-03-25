Billy Ray Cyrus praises daughters Miley and Noah after rumors of family feud: 'I'm actually crying'

Billy Ray Cyrus heaped praise on daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus amid rumors of a family rift.

On Tuesday, the 68-year-old country star gushed over his daughters' new music projects in an emotional post he shared on Instagram.

"Holy s---. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one weeks time has had his a-- kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters," the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker wrote, tagging Miley, 32, and Noah, 25.

"Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level," he added. "Congratulations girls ! Well done. I’m so damn proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me.

"Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad."

Billy Ray's post comes a day after Miley announced her upcoming visual album, "Something Beautiful," which will be released May 30. On March 19, Noah debuted her new song, "Don’t Put It All On Me," with Fleet Foxes.

"Don't Put It All On Me" is Noah's first collaboration with the indie folk band, and the song was written by her brother, Braison Cyrus.

In his post, Billy Ray featured a promotional photo of Miley for "Something Beautiful" and a still image of Noah in the music video for "Don’t Put It All On Me."

Billy Ray dropped his own new single, "Ask," with Ben Burgess and Brandon Manley the same day Noah released "Don’t Put It All On Me."

In an Instagram post March 19, Billy Ray posted a screenshot of a text exchange between him and Noah in which he sent her a photo of a tall building in New York City that featured a sign for "Don’t Put It All On Me" and expressed his excitement over her achievement.

In the screenshot, Noah wrote, "Doddy!! I love your single."

"Congratulations Noie @noahcyrus!!! I love your sign in NYC!," Billy Ray wrote in the caption of his post. "It is crazy our records were released on the same day. They … tell me we made history again in music today as a father and daughter release on the same day kinda thing.

"I like doing things that hasn’t been done before," Billy Ray added. "That’s the challenge ya see ? Carl Perkins taught me that. He bended a few genres himself. How bout them blue suede shoes!"

In the comments section, Noah wrote, "thanks fath!!! i love you so much. you’re my inspiration."

Last month, Noah took to her Instagram story to compliment Billy Ray’s new single "Lost," according to People.

"So proud of my Dad's INCREDIBLE new single LOST with my good, old friend [Sam Tinnesz] and [Tommee Profitt]," she wrote.

Billy Ray's latest post comes two months after his son Trace sparked speculation of family tensions when he penned an open letter to Billy Ray. In the letter, Trace begged Billy Ray to reconnect with his family and suggested there was a rift between father and Noah.

"You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though."

Billy Ray adopted Trace and his older sister, Brandi, when he married Tish Cyrus in 1992, and the couple went on to welcome Miley Cyrus, Braison and Noah before their divorce in 2022. The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with ex-wife Kristin Luckey.

The 35-year-old also expressed concerns over Billy Ray’s health, writing, "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now."

On Jan. 20, Billy Ray took the stage to sing hits like "Old Town Road" and "Achy Breaky Heart" in celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration, experiencing technical difficulties.

Billy Ray later said, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell.

"I was there for the people, and we had a blast," the statement shared to Instagram added. "That’s called rock n' roll!!!"

Trace posted a follow-up message after his first letter, claiming his adoptive father was threatening him with legal action over the initial letter.

"Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that," he wrote. "But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."

On Jan. 26, Billy Ray appeared to address his son’s comments , sharing a clip of his 2009 music video, "Somebody Said a Prayer" to his YouTube account. The music video starred Trace.

"Sunday callin," Billy Ray captioned his YouTube short. "Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children… sons and daughters… and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen."

At the time, People reported that Miley planned to stay out of the conflict.

"Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again," a source told the outlet. "She's in a great place now. She's thriving and looking out for herself."

In a comment to People magazine, Braison, who worked with Billy Ray on his new album, weighed in on the strained relations between his dad and brother.

"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," he told the outlet.

