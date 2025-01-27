Billy Ray Cyrus is 'praying for his family' after son said star 'should be ashamed' of himself

Billy Ray Cyrus broke his silence after his son, Trace Cyrus, penned an open letter, sparking concern for his father's health after his performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

On Jan. 26, Billy Ray shared a clip of his 2009 music video, "Somebody Said a Prayer," to his YouTube account. The music video starred Trace at the time.

"Sunday callin," Billy Ray captioned his YouTube short. "Giving thanks for the California Rain . Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen."

Billy Ray adopted Trace and his older sister, Brandi, when he married Tish Cyrus in 1992 . The couple went on to welcome Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus before their divorce in 2022. The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with his ex-wife Kristin Luckey.

BILLY RAY CYRUS' SON WRITES OPEN LETTER SHARING CONCERNS FOLLOWING SINGER'S TRUMP INAUGURATION PERFORMANCE

On Jan. 23, Trace wrote a plea on Instagram to Billy Ray, asking him to let his children back into his life.

"Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all." — Billy Ray Cyrus

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," he wrote. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you."

Trace continued, saying he and "the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."

Trace also expressed concerns over Billy Ray’s health, writing, "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now."

On Monday, Jan. 20, Billy Ray took the stage to sing hits like "Old Town Road" and "Achy Breaky Heart" in celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration, experiencing technical difficulties.

But fans were also critical of the performance, calling it "possibly the cringiest few minutes in entertainment history."

Billy Ray later said, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell."

"I was there for the people, and we had a blast," the statement shared to Instagram read. "That’s called rock n' roll!!!"

Trace shared an update on his father’s alleged reaction on Saturday.

"Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that," he began.

"But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."

Trace added, "Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself."

The Metro Station singer concluded, "I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help."

In the caption, Trace encouraged fans to "Send my dad some words of encouragement guys!! I have faith the man we all once knew is still in there somewhere. We gotta get him back."

In a comment to People magazine, Braison commented on the ongoing drama between his dad and brother.

"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," he told the outlet.

The 30-year-old also praised Billy Ray after working on a new album with him.

On his Instagram stories, per Page Six, he wrote, "I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.