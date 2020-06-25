Billie Eilish unfollows everyone on Instagram

Billie Eilish unfollowed every account she previously followed on Instagram.

The “Bad Guy” singer has nearly 64 million followers including both fans and celebrities.

Fans have speculated the reasoning behind her recent unfollowing spree.

Eilish, 18, allegedly posted an Instagram Story that said, “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.” The statement has been shared by countless celebrities.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer was criticized by fans on Twitter after posting the message on Instagram while still following celebrities who have been accused of sexual assault, including Justin Bieber, Ansel Elgort, Chris Brown, and the late rapper XXXTentacion. Bieber and Elgort recently denied the claims.

She unfollowed them and then the rest of the accounts she followed, according to Insider.com.

Eilish has also dealt with abuse from fans. Following a meet and greet she had after a concert in Sydney she posted, "Please don't [grab] my boobs. [I] keep playing this s*** cool but it is very much not."

She added: "I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn't notice cuz I didn't wanna make her feel bad if she didn't mean to do it. But if that s*** was [for real] I'm gone."