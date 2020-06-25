Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Billie Eilish unfollows everyone on Instagram

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Billie Eilish unfollowed every account she previously followed on Instagram.

The “Bad Guy” singer has nearly 64 million followers including both fans and celebrities.

Fans have speculated the reasoning behind her recent unfollowing spree.

BILLIE EILISH SAYS SHE 'CAN'T WIN' AFTER BEING CRITICIZED FOR SWIMSUIT POST

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Eilish, 18, allegedly posted an Instagram Story that said, “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.” The statement has been shared by countless celebrities.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer was criticized by fans on Twitter after posting the message on Instagram while still following celebrities who have been accused of sexual assault, including Justin Bieber, Ansel Elgort, Chris Brown, and the late rapper XXXTentacion. Bieber and Elgort recently denied the claims.

BILLIE EILISH ADMITS SHE FEELS MORE 'HATRED' TOWARD HER NOW THAN BEFORE GRAMMYS SWEEP

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She unfollowed them and then the rest of the accounts she followed, according to Insider.com.

Eilish has also dealt with abuse from fans. Following a meet and greet she had after a concert in Sydney she posted, "Please don't [grab] my boobs. [I] keep playing this s*** cool but it is very much not."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn't notice cuz I didn't wanna make her feel bad if she didn't mean to do it. But if that s*** was [for real] I'm gone."