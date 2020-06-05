Billie Eilish talks body image, fashion choices: 'My body is mine'

Billie Eilish opened up about her past relationships, body confidence and her fashion choices in a candid new interview.

The 18-year-old singer told British GQ for its July/August cover story that she's learning to love her body as she gets older and her decision to not show it off is her realization of her power.

"My body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to," Eilish said.

Eilish added that her outfit choices depend on her mood because "sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.”

The Grammy winner further explained, "So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys – I mean anyone, everyone – judging it, or the size of it. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before."

She admitted that at one point she wanted to fit in with other people and went to "trendy shops" to look like her peers, but quickly realized she wasn't being her authentic self.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker said that was a "very uncomfortable year" but she's thankful she went through and came out the other side more confident.

Eilish previously spoke out against body shamers in her short film “Not My Responsibility."

She produced and penned the solo visual and said in the piece, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut,” she reiterates. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth if I wear more if I wear less who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility.”

Eilish also opened up about her past relationships and confessed she's "never felt desired" by former boyfriends.

"My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody," she admitted.

Right now, Eilish is single and loving her time alone. "It’s been months and I am not attracted to people anymore," she said. "I don’t know what’s going on... It’s actually kind of dope.”

