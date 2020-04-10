Billie Eilish says she 'can't win' after being criticized for swimsuit post

Billie Eilish is hitting back at folks criticizing her for sharing a “tame” swimsuit post of herself earlier this year -- during a tropical vacation -- while being a proponent for body positivity.

The Grammy-winning artist, 18, spoke candidly about being trolled by people on social media who have come to love her baggy style but who have since turned on her because she’s put herself out in the open.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'” she recalled in an interview with Dazed magazine. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a w---e.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”

BILLIE EILISH ADMITS SHE FEELS MORE 'HATRED' TOWARD HER NOW THAN BEFORE GRAMMYS SWEEP

Eilish, who has become the go-to young celebrity for baggy fashion and oversized one-of-a-kind pieces, explained to Teen Vogue in a May 2019 interview the idea behind her signature look, stating that she simply does it to deter people from having anything negative to say about her body.

BILLIE EILISH DEFENDS FRIENDSHIP WITH DRAKE: 'EVERYBODY’S SO SENSITIVE'

“Nobody can have an opinion [on my body]Opens in a new Window. because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she said in a vulnerable behind-the-scenes video for a Calvin Klein campaign. “Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat a–,’ ‘she’s got a fat a–.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Over time, the “Bad Guy” songstress said she grew to love and appreciate her body and began to see differences in her appearance.

"There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognize my body [because] I hadn't seen it in a while," she told the outlet. "I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?'"

"It's not that I like [my body] now, I just think I'm a bit more OK with it,” she added.

5 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM BILLIE EILISH'S INTERVIEW WITH ROLLING STONE

Despite the wide-ranging response she receives on her appearance, Eilish said she absolutely believes she’ll improve her confidence as she matures and grows older.

"If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it," she shared. "People would be like, ‘You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled against?' I'm like, ‘I'm not rebelling against anything, really.' I can't stress it enough. I'm just wearing what I wanna wear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "If there's a day when I'm like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,' I should be allowed to do that."