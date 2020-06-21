Ansel Elgort accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, denies accusations

Ansel Elgort is the latest celebrity to find himself in the midst of sexual assault accusations.

On Friday, a tweet from a now-deleted Twitter account shared a detailed story of an encounter with the actor, now 26, in which he allegedly raped a young woman who was 17 years old.

“So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in,'” the tweet said, per Variety. “I WASN’T there in that moment mentally. I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock.”

RAPPER HURRICANE CHRIS CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE MURDER IN LOUISIANA

While no specific date was given, the accusor said the rape happened while Elgort was in his 20s and Snapchat messages were apparently dated 2014, the outlet reports.

“He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT," the accusor continued. "He as well said stuff like ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.’ I was f—ing 17.”

Additionally, she accused the actor of asking for nude photos and a threesome with one of her underage "dance friends." She says that she now suffers from PTSD and panic attacks after the incident.

WILL SMITH OPENS UP ABOUT HIS LIFE'S 'ULTIMATE FAILURE': IT WAS THE 'WORST THING'

On Saturday, the "Baby Driver" star issued a statement on social media to deny the accusations, saying he was "distressed" to see the story circulating on social media.

"I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone," Elgort wrote. "What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well."

He continued, explaining that he stopped replying to her messages, calling his actions "immature and cruel."

Elgort offered a "belated apology," noting he is not absolved of his "unacceptable behavior."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry," he concluded. "I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.