Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish makes history

Billie Eilish's music career is just getting started.

On Sunday night, the newly minted 18-year-old made Grammy history by becoming the youngest artist ever to win album of the year for her chart-topping debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The record was previously set by Taylor Swift, who won the coveted golden statue at 20 years old for "Fearless" in 2010.

Eilish also became the second artist,and first female artist, in the awards' show history to sweep the big four categories -- record, album, song of the year, and best new artist -- in one night.

The last person to sweep the "Big Four" was Christopher Cross at the 1981 Grammys. Unfortunately, his career took a turn for the worse soon after with a follow-up album that was only moderately successful.

"This is my first Grammys," the young pop star said when she received her song of the year trophy for "Bad Guy." "I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them. And this is my brother, Finneas [O'Connell], and he’s my best friend."

"I feel like I joke around a lot, and I never take anything seriously at these kinds of things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful," Eilish added. "I only want to say that I’m grateful, and I’m so honored to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you. Thank you to my team, my mom, my dad, my best friends... for keeping me alive to this day."

Before the ceremony even started, Eilish won best pop vocal album for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

O’Connell, 22, also made history. As Eilish’s producer and co-writer on the album, he became the youngest recipient of the producer of the year, non-classical award.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy,” he said when they took home album of the year. "Thank you again to our team, our family, to the people that have supported us from the beginning.

"We didn't write a piece for this. We didn't make an album to win a Grammy. We wrote an album about depression, suicidal thoughts, climate change, and being the bad guy, whatever that means. We stand up here confused and grateful."