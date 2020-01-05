Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson step out for Golden Globe Awards red carpet after romance rumors

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are red carpet official.

The actors appeared together during the red carpet at this year's Golden Globe Awards after sparking romance rumors just before Christmas.

Hader, 41, sported a classy black tuxedo and bowtie, while Bilson, 38, donned a black lace gown with gold embellishments.

The two Hollywood stars sparked rumors of a romance after they were seen grabbing coffee in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday.

At the time, a photo obtained from TMZ, showed the “It Chapter Two” actor, 41, with the former “Hart of Dixie” star, 38, as he rocked an inconspicuous garb in an effort to not be noticed.

Hader was seen sporting a black beanie, a blue jean jacket along with a black hoodie and gray jeans, while Bilson was photographed in a gray puff jacket in attempts to fly under the radar.

Hader is nominated for his performance in "Barry." In 2019, he won an Emmy for his role.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.