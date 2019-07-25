Rachel Bilson reveals her biggest requirement while dating as a single mom

Want to date Rachel Bilson? Then be prepared to take her and her 4-year-old daughter as a package deal.

“The O.C.” alum, 37, wasn’t afraid to be candid about her stipulations when it comes to dating as a single mom, revealing on “The Viall Files” podcast Wednesday that she always brings up her daughter when meeting new men. Bilson shares her daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, with ex-Hayden Christensen.

"I always put it out there. She's my world and I talk about her all the time. How [expletive] up would it be if I hid that? If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid,” she said, per E! News.

Bilson also revealed it was a “red flag” when a man she was recently dating never asked her anything about Briar, even when she would talk about the young girl.

“It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid,” she explained.

The “Jumper” actress also said she’s not quick to introduce her daughter to anyone she’s dating, either.

"She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I'm going to be with," she said. "It would have to be a very serious relationship."