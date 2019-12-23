Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson spark relationship rumors after coffee date

Are Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson officially a couple?

The two Hollywood stars sparked rumors of a romance after they were seen grabbing coffee in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday.

In a new photo obtained from TMZ, the “It Chapter Two” actor, 41, was spotted with the former “Hart of Dixie” star, 38, as he rocked an inconspicuous garb in an effort to not be noticed. Hader was seen sporting a black beanie, a blue jean jacket along with a black hoodie and gray jeans, while Bilson was photographed in a gray puff jacket in attempts to fly under the radar.

According to TMZ, the two were not alone, as they were grabbing coffee with Hader’s family. The outlet also reported the two were holding hands throughout their coffee shop outing.

Hader previously married to writer and director Maggie Carey in 2006. He shares three daughters — Hannah Kathryn, 10, Harper, 7 and Hayley Clementine, 5 — with Carey. The couple announced their separation and filed for divorce in 2017. The divorce was finalized in 2018.

Bilson was previously in a relationship with actor and “Jumper” co-star Hayden Christensen from 2010 up until their split in 2017. The former couple share a daughter — Briar Rose, 5 — together.

In a "Viall Files" appearance in July, Bilson revealed that she always brings her daughter along when meeting new men.

"I always put it out there. She's my world, and I talk about her all the time. How [expletive] up would it be if I hid that? If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid,” she said, per E! News.

Hader and Bilson previously starred in the 2013 romantic comedy “The To Do List,” which was directed by Hader’s ex-wife.