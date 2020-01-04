Miranda Lambert's husband cooks shirtless for her: 'Who looks like this after holidays in Texas?'

If you can't stand the heat... cook with your shirt off apparently.

Miranda Lambert's shared a saucy video Friday of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, cooking dinner for them. The 36-year-old country music singer posted the short clip on Instagram which showed her sneaking up on her spouse in the kitchen.

“Happy 2020 y’all!" she wrote. "This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic."

"House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease😂 #wildcard #wildcardtour (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $h-t ton of Tex Mex. WTH?)" she added.

The Grammy-award winning star and the NYPD officer secretly married in February 2019 after being introduced by her Pistol Annies bandmates.

Lambert recently opened up about McLoughlin in an interview with Health magazine and was asked if she experienced love at first sight.

“I guess so. If that’s a thing," she responded. "I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought."

On falling in love with McLoughlin, Lambert stated: "I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.