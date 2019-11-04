Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend pens sweet birthday post to reality star: 'You have brought me true happiness'

Paul Bernon just penned a touching message for girlfriend Bethenny Frankel’s birthday.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star celebrated her 49th birthday on Monday, and Bernon took to Instagram to shower his significant other with love and praise on her big day.

In the photo, Frankel is seen holding a drink in-hand while sitting at a table at a packed restaurant.

“happy birthday! You have brought me true happiness, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life,” the real estate mogul and film producer captioned the snapshot of the "RHONY" alumna.

“No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us,” he continued.

“Thank you for being the most loving partner. I can’t wait to celebrate you today ❤️ 👑 🦊 😍,” he concluded the post.

Frankel simply responded with X and O emojis alongside a kiss emoji.

Rumors began swirling that Frankel and Bernon were romantically linked in September 2018. Frankel confirmed the relationship via Instagram three months later.

Frankel was previously in a relationship with on-again-off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields. Shields, 51, was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment from a suspected overdose in August 2018.

Frankel recently departed from “RHONY” much to the pleasure of some of her former co-stars.

When asked about her thoughts on Frankel’s departure, “RHONY” star Luann de Lesseps stated, “I think the whole cast is relieved in a way.”

“It also leaves breathing room for other women to shine and show their personalities.”