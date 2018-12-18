Bethenny Frankel reveals near-death experience triggered by 'rare fish allergy'

Bethenny Frankel revealed Monday she had a near-death experience over the weekend triggered by a rare fish allergy.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star wrote on Twitter that she was rushed to the hospital Sunday because of a "rare fish allergy" triggered by the soup she was eating. She said after ingesting some of the liquid, she began to feel some itching and was "unconscious for 15 mins."

She was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts, where she spent two days in the intensive care unit with "BP of 60/40," which is a dangerously low blood pressure that could cause shock or a stroke.

"I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if [I was sent to the hospital] 5 mins later I'd be dead," the reality star tweeted.

BETHENNY FRANKEL: MANY 'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STARS 'CAN'T AFFORD THE LIVES THEY'RE LIVING'

Frankel said emergency responders and an EpiPen saved her life and she vowed to always have the medical device with her.

The 48-year-old later tweeted that her "next project" is to provide improvements to the Massachusetts hospital such as new mattresses because "they have no budget for TVs and comfortable beds :( for really sick people."

A fan also asked Frankel to help schools and organizations get free EpiPens to children, which she responded: "I am all over this. I've heard about it and this will be a mission of mine."

Fans previously learned about Frankel’s fish allergy when she suffered an allergic reaction during a trip to Cartagena, Colombia that was shown on the "Real Housewives of New York City." In that incident, Frankel was also drinking soup when she felt some itching in her throat.

"Is there fish in that soup?" Frankel asked others at the dinner table. "I'm itching. My throat is itching. I thought it was chicken, f—k."

"It's the worst feeling, your throat gets itchy, you feel like you’re going to throw up," Frankel said about the allergic reaction. "It's like poison inside you."