Luann de Lesseps ordered back to jail after violating probation

Luann de Lesseps will be singing behind bars.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star was ordered back to jail on Thursday over her alleged probation violations, per a local West Palm Beach, Fla., outlet.

It is unclear how long De Lesseps, 54, will remain in custody, but the judge agreed with her probation officer that she isn’t taking her probation seriously as she failed an alcohol test and failed to attend AA meetings.

The Florida Department of Corrections first accused her of not taking her probation seriously earlier this month after her New York-based probation officer reported that “[she had] an alcohol test conducted on 04/21/2019. [She] admitted to drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.” The cabaret star refused to enroll in an outpatient treatment program or be fitted for an alcohol ankle monitoring device at that time.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle,” de Lesseps told us in a statement at the time. “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

She was ordered back to court over the matter soon after and told us that she was “looking forward to [her] day in court to present evidence clarifying these allegations.”

Her lawyers then asked prosecutors to turn over all of their evidence ahead of her appearance, but it is unclear if they presented the documents.

She was first arrested in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve 2017 following a drunken meltdown where she attacked and threatened to kill a police officer. She struck a plea deal in the case to avoid jail time in August after attending rehab instead of the “RHONY” Season 10 reunion. She checked herself back into rehab for a second time as well.

A rep for de Lesseps didn’t immediately get back to us.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.