The best TV shows to stream on Netflix

"Ozark"

Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz.

The crime drama follows a financial adviser who uproots his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he's tasked with carrying out a money-laundering scheme under a deadline. Three seasons are available to stream now.

"The Crown"

Starring: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies.

Written by Peter Morgan, this historical drama follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. There are currently three seasons to watch.

"Tiger King"

Starring: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" made Netflix history for holding the longest streak at number one after its premiere in March. The documentary follows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic," the eccentric operator of an Oklahoma big cat zoo whose focus, other than his felines, is getting revenge on his rival, Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Oklahoma.

Twisted details of the cat enthusiasts' unconventional careers are exposed, as well as shocking accusations involving a cold-case murder. The series became such an instant hit that it filmed an additional after-show episode that was released on April 12.

The entire series, plus the extra episode, are available now.

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life"

Starring: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop.

Gilmore Girls is back! In this one-season revival, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reprise their roles as the lovable mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore for an entire year of adventures in their small town Stars Hollow.

Each episode marks a new season of the year and some of the show's original cast members also return.

"Grey's Anatomy"

Starring: Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington.

This long-running medical drama follows the personal and professional lives of Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and her fellow surgeons, residents and medical interns at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Wash. Fifteen seasons are available now.

"Peaky Blinders"

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory.

Set in 19th Century England, "Peaky Blinders" follows a crime family operating in Birmingham after World War I. Five seasons are available for streaming.

"Shameless"

Starring: William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Justin Chatwin, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton.

"Shameless" follows the dysfunctional Gallaghers, a family of six kids who struggle to make ends meet in the South Side of Chicago while dealing with the antics of their alcoholic father Frank (played by William H. Macy). Nine seasons are available.

"Great British Baking Show"

Amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition with the aim of being named the U.K.'s best.

"Outlander"

Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling books of the same name, the historical drama TV series focuses on two time-crossed lovers.

There are three seasons available for streaming now.