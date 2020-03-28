'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 to end early amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The current season of "Grey's Anatomy" is ending early.

ABC announced Friday that it does not plan to resume production of Season 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will now cut the current season four episodes short, from its originally planned 25-episode season down to 21.

The medical drama's series finale was initially scheduled to air May 14. Now, the completed April 9 episode titled "Put On a Happy Face" will serve as the season finale.

The network's decision comes just two weeks after ABC announced "Grey's Anatomy" was one of several of its productions that would be halted as the number of infected citizens with COVID-19 has surged around the globe.

It remains unclear when production for the show will pick back up but showrunner Krista Vernoff took to Twitter on Friday to share some good news with loyal fans.

"We are disappointed that we don’t get to complete our storytelling this season. The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale! It’s not where we planned to end, but it’s beautiful & the questions that linger we will answer next year. #GreysAnatomy #StayHome," Vernoff wrote.

Last year, "Grey's Anatomy" secured its place in TV history with a two-year renewal for seasons 16 and 17. The announcement confirmed that the series’ star, Ellen Pompeo, is set to stay on board through Season 17.

Film and television sets around the world, in addition to movie theaters, have been shut down as Hollywood attempts to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading by taking extra precautions.

Earlier this month, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) estimated that about 80 percent of its 150,000 members are out of work after the shuttering of productions on TV and film sets has become widespread.

Deadline reported that the organization's General Executive Board approved a $2.5 million donation package to three entertainment charities, but many believe this will not be enough to bring noticeable relief to the industry.

