What's coming to and leaving Netflix in April amid the coronavirus pandemic

As the world continues to change amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, one thing that's helped many people pass the time has been catching up movies and TV with Netflix.

Unfortunately, as people's self-quarantine makes its way into the month of April, there are many titles on the popular streaming service that will be going away to make room for some exciting new ones.

Fans hoping for some indoor scares are rapidly running out of time to watch "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare on Elm Street" or "The Craft." However, if your quarantine vibe is more comedy, you're in luck as new specials from David Batra, Iliza Shlesinger as well as Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz are poised to drop sometime in April.

To help responsible people binge-watch their self-isolation and social distancing blues away, below is a rundown of some of the most popular titles coming to and leaving Netflix in April:

Available 04/01/2020

“David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet”

“How to Fix a Drug Scandal”

“The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show”

“Nailed It!” Season 4

“Sunderland 'Til I Die” Season 2

“40 Days and 40 Nights”

“Bloodsport”

“Cadillac Records”

“Can't Hardly Wait”

“Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke”

“Community” Season 1-6

“Deep Impact”

“God's Not Dead”

“Just Friends”

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space”

“Kim's Convenience” Season 4

“Lethal Weapon”

“Lethal Weapon 2”

“Lethal Weapon 3”

“Lethal Weapon 4”

“Minority Report”

“Molly's Game”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Mud”

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon” S3 “Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends”

“Promised Land”

“Road to Perdition”

“Salt”

“School Daze”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Soul Plane”

“Sunrise in Heaven”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Death of Stalin”

“The Girl with All the Gifts”

“The Hangover”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

“The Roommate”

“The Runaways”

“The Social Network”

“Wildling”

Available 04/02/2020

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll”

Available 04/03/2020

“Coffee & Kareem”

“La casa de papel” Part 4

“Money Heist: The Phenomenon”

“Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy”

“StarBeam”

Available 04/04/2020

“Angel Has Fallen”

Available 04/05/2020

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Available 04/06/2020

“The Big Show Show”

Available 04/07/2020

“TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020” Part 3

Available 04/09/2020

“Hi Score Girl” Season 2

Available 04/10/2020

“Brews Brothers”

“LA Originals”

“La vie scolaire”

“Love Wedding Repeat”

“The Main Event”

“Tigertail”

Available 04/11/2020

“CODE 8”

Available 4/14/2020

“Chris D'Elia: No Pain”

Available 04/15/2020

“The Innocence Files”

“Outer Banks”

Available 04/16/2020

“Despicable Me”

“Fary: Hexagone” Season 2

“Fauda” Season 3

“Hail, Caesar!”

“Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos”

“Jem and the Holograms”

Available 04/17/2020

Betonrausch

“#blackAF”

“Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)”

“The Last Kids on Earth” Book 2

“Legado en los huesos”

“Sergio”

“Too Hot to Handle”

Available 04/18/2020

“The Green Hornet”

Available 04/20/2020

“Bleach: The Assault”

“Bleach: The Bount”

“Middleditch & Schwartz”

Available 04/22/2020

“Absurd Planet”

“Circus of Books”

“El silencio del pantano”

“The Plagues of Breslau”

“The Willoughbys”

“Win the Wilderness”

Available 04/23/2020

“The House of Flowers” Season 3

Available 04/24/2020

“After Life” Season 2

“Extraction”

“Hello Ninja” Season 2

“Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill”

Available 04/25/2020

“The Artist”

“Django Unchained”

Available 04/26/2020

“The Last Kingdom” Season 4

Available 04/27/2020

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Never Have I Ever”

Available 04/29/2020

“A Secret Love”

“Extracurricular”

“Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story”

“Nadiya’s Time to Eat”

“Summertime”

Available 04/30/2020

“Dangerous Lies”

“Drifting Dragons”

“The Forest of Love: Deep Cut”

“Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)”

“The Victims' Game”

LAST CALL

Leaving 04/04/2020

“American Odyssey” Season 1

Leaving 04/08/2020

“Movie 43”

Leaving 04/15/2020

“21 & Over”

Leaving 04/16/2020

“Lost Girl” Season 1-5

Leaving 04/17/2020

“Big Fat Liar”

Leaving 04/19/2020

“The Longest Yard”

Leaving 04/24/2020

“The Ugly Truth”

Leaving 04/29/2020

“National Treasure”

Leaving 4/30/20

“A Cinderella Story”

“A Little Princess”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“The Craft”

“Crash”

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“Dirty Harry”

“Driving Miss Daisy”

“Friday the 13th”

“Good Burger”

“GoodFellas”

“The Hangover”

“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”

“Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Police Academy”

“Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment”

“Police Academy 3: Back in Training

“Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol”

“Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach”

“Police Academy 6: City Under Siege”

“Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow”

“Rosemary's Baby”

“Rounders”

“Scream 2”

“Scream 3”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“Space Jam”

“Spy Kids”

“Step Brothers”

“Strictly Ballroom”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“True Grit”