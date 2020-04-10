Netflix releasing a new 'Tiger King' after-show hosted by Joel McHale

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Netflix confirmed that it is releasing another episode of “Tiger King,” the popular documentary series that’s been binge-watched by countless people self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service announced on Twitter that an eighth installment in the seven-part series will drop on April 12 titled “The Tiger King and I.” Hosted by comedian and “Community” star Joel McHale, the new series promises new interviews with key players in the story of the Tiger King himself, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.

McHale appeared in a video posted to Netflix’s Twitter in which he donned his best Joe Exotic costume, complete with a belly tattoo, to deliver the good news to fans.

“There’s a documentary series on Netflix called 'Tiger King.' I highly recommend watching all 7 episodes,” he begins. “On April 12, Netflix will release an 8th installment called: ‘The Tiger King and I.’ It’s an after-show hosted by me.”

He went on to note the many figures who appeared in the documentary series that are returning to update viewers on how it’s changed their lives so far.

“I talk to a lot of people involved in the project - Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke and Rick Kirkham - to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny. So watch ‘The Tiger King and I,’ April 12 on Netflix.”

The video post confirms what Joe Exotic’s former business partner, Jeff Lowe, said in a recent video message obtained by baseball pro Justin Turner after Lowe and his wife, Kourtney, discussed the series on their podcast.

"Thank you for watching our show... You need a life, you just wasted seven hours on us," Lowe joked in the video, which Turner shared on Twitter on Saturday, March 4. "Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode that will be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic, who is currently serving time behind bars for orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plot on his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, has agreed to participate in a follow up to “Tiger King” being done by Investigation Discovery titled “Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.”

The follow-up documentary will investigate Joe’s claims that Baskin had something to do with the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis -- a claim that she has repeatedly denied.