All the streaming services offering deals during the coronavirus quarantine

Americans all over the United States are being encouraged to telecommute if possible and practice social distancing, which means extra time spent at home.

With bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters closing rapidly in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, more people are looking for ways to entertain themselves, which means an uptick in the demand for new content on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

WHAT'S LEAVING AND COMING TO NETFLIX IN MARCH 2020?

Now streamers are competing against each other in order to win viewers by releasing new shows and movies and even offering free or discounted trial periods.

Check out a few deals below:

Netflix

Unlimited TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more during a 30-day free trial period. After that, it's $9-16/mo.

NETFLIX CEO DISCUSSES WAYS TO SAVE INTERNET FROM CRASHING AS CORONAVIRUS RAMPS UP AT-HOME STREAMING

Hulu

It's new drama series "Little Fires Everywhere" released three new episodes one day earlier than its scheduled release date.

If you just want Hulu, a 30-day free trial is available for basic access (with ads) and a 7-day trial is available for content with no ads. After it's $6-12/mo.

There is also a free seven-day trial or you can do a bundle package with Disney+ and EPSN+ for $13/month.

Disney+

"Frozen 2" dropped three months earlier than planned for home viewers. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is also being released early.

It's offering its usual rate of a 7-day free trial period. After, it's $7/mo. Plus, subscribers get access to National Geographic, Marvel, Pixar and other Star Wars content.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Apple TV+

The programming is free during a seven-day trial period.

Amazon Prime Video

It's programming, such as "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the "Jack Ryan" series, is free during a 30-day free trial period. After it's $13/mo or $119/yr.

HBO Now

The programming is free during a seven-day trial period. After it's $15/mo.

TV SHOWS, MOVIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

CBS All Access

The programming is free during a seven-day trial period. After it's $6-10/mo.

Showtime Now

The programming is free during a seven-day trial period and features series such as "Billions," "Homeland," and "Ray Donovan."

Sling TV

It's offering thousands of hours of free programming on a temporary basis because of coronavirus. Viewers can access different news programs like ABC News Live to stay informed about the pandemic as well as entertainment for kids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sundance Now

The streamer is owned by AMC Networks and features documentaries and dramas. It's extending their seven-day free trial to 30 days.

“As many people face prolonged isolation and potential economic hardship in the coming weeks, we are extending our free trials from 7 days to 30 days to give consumers an entertaining escape during this difficult time,” Miguel Penella, the president of AMC Networks SVOD, said in a statement to Adweek.