The best soapy TV dramas on Netflix

Are you looking for an addictive drama series to binge-watch?

Netflix has got you covered with its "soapy TV dramas" category, so just grab a comfortable spot on your couch, grab a snack -- and press play.

Here are a few selections to get you started:

BEST DRAMAS TO STREAM ON NETFLIX

"Dolly Parton Heartstrings"

"Dolly Parton Heartstrings" tells a different story in each episode, all inspired by the country icon's records.

The eight-episode anthology series stars Parton, Julianne Hough, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life"

Nearly 10 years since the original show ended, the Netflix revival re-visits the Gilmore ladies: Lorelai, Rory, and Emily through "four seasons of change."

Actresses Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Kelly Bishop all reprise their roles.

"Hart of Dixie"

"Hart of Dixie" follows Zoe Hart, a new doctor from New York, who finds herself in Bluebell, Ala., after she inherits a medical practice.

All four of the show's seasons are available to stream. It stars Rachel Bilson, Jaime King, Cress Williams, Scott Porter, and Wilson Bethel.

"Heartland"

"Heartland" is based on the book series of the same name -- both created by Lauren Brooke -- and is set in Alberta, Canada.

It follows a family and their life together -- in happy and difficult times -- on their horse ranch.

The show has 11 seasons available to stream and stars Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, and Graham Wardle.

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Grey's Anatomy" follows the personal and professional life of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her colleagues at a Seattle hospital.

The medical drama currently has 15 seasons available for viewing -- and Season 16 will be available on May 9.