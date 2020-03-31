'Grey's Anatomy' cast thanks medical workers fighting coronavirus: 'We are so grateful'

"Grey's Anatomy" cast members took time out of their day to send special messages to the hardworking medical professionals out on the front lines battling coronavirus.

On Monday, aka National Doctor's Day, a video tribute was posted on the show's production company's Instagram featuring actors James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Giacomo Gianniotti, Kim Raver and others.

"We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single healthcare worker battling on the frontlines of this pandemic. We are so grateful for your sacrifice," the caption read.

"We also wanted to let you know that for the duration of the pandemic, @barco.uniforms is donating 10,000 scrubs per month to any healthcare worker who needs them — head to their profile to get the info and tell everyone you know!" it concluded.

“You are the true heroes, and we want to thank you for your service every day,” Pickens Jr. said to the camera.

The show's lead, Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey, shared her own message of solidarity earlier in March.

“This is my nurses and doctors and all the health-care workers appreciation post,” Pompeo said. “Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

She added, “So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock.”

It was announced last week that production on "Grey's Anatomy" will not continue and Season 16 will only have 21 out of the originally planned 25 episodes. The season finale will air on April 9.

To further help the medical industry in need, "Grey's," along with its sister show "Station 19," both donated all their on-set health equipment such as masks, gloves, and gowns to hospitals in need.