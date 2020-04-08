Best dramas to stream on Netflix

Are you looking for a new drama series or movie to binge-watch on Netflix?

Here are nine drama-filled TV shows or movies to choose from:

TV SHOWS

"The Crown"

The historical drama series, created by Peter Morgan, follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix's hit show -- starring Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies -- has three seasons currently available to watch.

"Outlander"

"Outlander" is a historical fiction romantic drama series adapted from Diana Gabaldon's novels.

It tells the story of time-crossed lovers: Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser.

The show also has three seasons currently available to stream.

"Mad Men"

"Mad Men" is an award-winning drama series set in the 1960s New York advertising world.

It stars Jon Hamm, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Elisabeth Moss, Robert Morse, John Slattery, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, and Kiernan Shipka.

There are seven seasons to binge-watch.

"Grey's Anatomy"

In need of a long-running show?

"Grey's Anatomy" has 15 seasons available for viewing.

The medical drama follows the personal and professional life of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her colleagues at a Seattle hospital.

"Ozark"

The crime series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner.

It follows financial adviser, Martin "Marty" Byrde, who upends his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks in a money-laundering scheme for a drug boss.

There are three seasons to stream so far.

MOVIES

"Marriage Story"

"Marriage Story" stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

The 2019 movie follows a couple -- Charlie (Driver) and Nicole (Johansson) -- going through a divorce.

"Molly's Game"

"Molly's Game" stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner.

The 2017 film is based on the true story of former Olympian Molly Bloom who ran a high-stakes poker game.

"The Irishman"

Martin Scorsese's 3 1/2 hour crime drama stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Ray Romano.

The movie is based on the 2004 book "I Heard You Paint Houses," which tells the story of self-described mob hitman Frank Sheeran.

"Jerry Maguire"

The 1996 drama rom-com -- starring Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Renée Zellweger -- follows sports agent Jerry Maguire (Cruise) and his journey becoming an independent agent.