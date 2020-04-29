Kevin Bacon says he'd be willing to play Joe Exotic in a 'Tiger King' movie

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kevin Bacon revealed that he’s willing to play Joe Exotic in the event a movie based on Netflix’s breakout docuseries hit “Tiger King” is ever made.

Like everyone else who's stuck inside self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 61-year-old actor has been binge-watching the documentary about the former Oklahoma zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

Speaking Wednesday on the "Today Show," host Al Roker asked if Bacon would be interested in playing Joe Exotic in a potential movie.

“Sure I’d play Joe Exotic in a second,” the actor confessed. “It’s funny because before that even came out, I said to my wife, you know, she said, ‘Why are you watching that show?’ I said, 'This is an amazing show’ and I said, ‘The reason that I’m watching this show is because these are the kind of characters that I get asked to play and, to me, documentaries are way better.'”

He added: “So listen, fingers crossed, if you could put in a good word for me Al, I’d appreciate that.”

Although Bacon would be down to play the part, he didn’t make Maldonado-Passage’s wish list of potential stars to play him in a movie.

"He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him," Rebecca Chaiklin, one of the filmmakers behind "Tiger King," told The Hollywood Reporter. "He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade -- he refers to him as 'Joe Dirt.'"

Joe Exotic is currently serving time in prison for his part in a failed murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

Bacon was on-hand during his “Today” appearance to promote his “Six Degrees” organization, which helps feed frontline workers who are helping people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think our country has been incredible -- you look at the numbers, at the way people have shown generosity during this very, very difficult time... We come away with gratitude,” he added.