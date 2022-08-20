Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez
Published

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest spotted leaving event in ambulance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hosting a three-day wedding weekend in Georgia

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Ambulance seen leaving Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding bash Video

Ambulance seen leaving Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding bash

A guest was seen taken in an ambulance from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebration on Saturday night.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night. 

The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck's residence around 8:45 pm, a source told Fox News Digital.

MATT DAMON, HIS WIFE AND OTHER GUESTS ARRIVE IN GEORGIA AHEAD OF BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ’S WEDDING WEEKEND

A guest was injured at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding.

A guest was injured at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

The unidentified male was then brought out to the ambulance before the vehicle departed.

The condition of the man and the hospital to which he was taken is currently unknown.

An ambulance seen leaving the property on Friday was reportedly transporting Affleck's mother.

An ambulance is seen taking a wedding guest from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding.

An ambulance is seen taking a wedding guest from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

Trending