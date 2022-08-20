Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest spotted leaving event in ambulance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night.

The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck's residence around 8:45 pm, a source told Fox News Digital.

The unidentified male was then brought out to the ambulance before the vehicle departed.

The condition of the man and the hospital to which he was taken is currently unknown.

An ambulance seen leaving the property on Friday was reportedly transporting Affleck's mother.

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.