Ambulance seen leaving Ben Affleck's home in Georgia ahead of wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez

An ambulance was seen leaving Ben Affleck's home in Georgia on Friday, hours ahead of his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding festivities.

A Liberty County ambulance was seen parked outside of Affleck's estate. People magazine reported that the ambulance transported a patient to a Savannah area hospital, per the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

It hasn't been confirmed who was transported to the local area hospital or for what reason. However, the Daily Mail reported that it was Affleck's mom who was rushed to the hospital via ambulance on Friday.

The outlet shared that his mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Affleck's mom is seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair.

Affleck reportedly found his mother and called an ambulance.

People magazine previously reported the patient — a juvenile — was alert, responsive and experienced non-life-threatening injuries. They were with a parent/guardian and treated at the scene before they were then transported to the hospital.

Affleck and Lopez are set to tie the knot again this weekend during an extravagant three-day celebration at his sprawling estate in Riceboro.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in July and are now celebrating with family and friends.

The pair, along with their children from separate marriages, have all made it to Affleck's 87-acre compound in Georgia. On Thursday, Lopez and Affleck stopped into Gallery Espresso in Savannah on Thursday to enjoy some coffee with their children in tow. The group ordered frozen lattes, some tea and bought a shirt from the "old school" location, the shop manager told Fox News Digital.

"They weren't on top of each other," the manager, Jessica, recalled to Fox News Digital. "They weren't, like, all over each other or anything because they had all the kids with them. So they were just pretty casual, just normal. They're just having a normal time."

Lopez also stopped into Glow MedSpas on Thursday, according to People magazine.

"Like many lucky Savannahians, we spotted the glowing Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown," Courtney Victor, owner of Glow MedSpas, told Fox News Digital. "We at Glow are so happy for their rekindled romance, and commend any bride brave enough to celebrate in Georgia during August!"

Although Affleck and Lopez are already legally married, they will be celebrating their nuptials with their family and friends. The celebrity roster heading south for the three-day event is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.