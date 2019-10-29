Bebe Rexha believes 'every body is beautiful' in new sultry social media pic

Bebe Rexha is celebrating her curves in a revealing new photo on social media.

The 30-year-old singer posted a black-and-white "belfie" Tuesday on Instagram.

"Wanted to give you a little real nAss on your timeline today. Love you 🖤 #BootyByGod #everybodyisbeautiful," she captioned the photo in which she posed on the beach in a butt-bearing swimsuit. She accessorized with a straw hat and dark, oversized sunglasses.

Rexha is a body-positive advocate and revealed in August that a male executive said she was "getting too old" to post such sexy pic on social media.

"I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing,'" Rexha wrote on social media at the time.

"Because... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are [supposed] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29," she added. "I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age."

"I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago," Rexha concluded the post.

In an interview with Fox News, Rexha discussed the apparent double standard of women embracing their sexuality compared to men, declaring she's proud to be sexy.

“If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the singer said.

"If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."

Rexha is known for regularly calling out body shaming online.

"To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it," the hitmaker tweeted in June.

She followed this up with a second tweet, saying, "Unless you are completely perfect you have no f---in right to talk about anybody else’s body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you."

