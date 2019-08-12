Bebe Rexha, 29, claps back at 'male music executive' who told her she's 'too old to be sexy'

Bebe Rexha isn't afraid to clap back at a music executive who, she says, took issue with the singer-songwriter sharing "sexy" photos on social media.

The 29-year-old star went on Instagram on Monday sharing a black-and-white photo of herself -- wearing a bra and underwear -- and explained the incident to her followers.

"I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing,'" the "Meant to Be" songstress wrote in the caption without naming the individual.

"Because... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are [supposed] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29," Rexha -- who turns 30 this month -- added. "I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age."

She continued: "Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger.'

"I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago," Rexha concluded the post.

In a follow-up tweet, Rexha made it clear that the accompanying photo was directed toward the unnamed executive. "Picture dedicated to the music executive who said I am too old to be sexy," she wrote.

Rexha's message was applauded by both her fans and fellow celebs. "DRAG THEM. 29 YEARS OLD UNITE," Taylor Swift, also 29, commented, adding several pink heart emojis.

Rita Ora wrote: "My sexy songwriting [queen] You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules."

Echoed Jamie Lynn Spears: "HELL YEAH. FN RIGHT."

Rexha has long been a champion for body positivity. This past May, she took to social media to share an unedited bikini photo of herself with a powerful message.

"I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t," she captioned the post. "Society can really f--k with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop."

In a recent interview with Fox News, Rexha discussed the apparent double standard of women embracing their sexuality compared to men, declaring she's proud to be sexy.

“If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the singer said.

"If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.