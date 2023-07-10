Carmen Electra reveals top OnlyFans request, 'wild obsession' from followers

Carmen Electra joined OnlyFans one year ago, and has reveled in the chance to not only reconnect with fans, but also indulge in a career resurgence.

Electra, 51, revealed one of her most requested photos from her millions of fans in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

"At first I wasn't sure if it was something I wanted to do, but I really looked into it and I realized I could be my own boss," Electra said. "I love being a part of OnlyFans because I shoot when I want to shoot. I have creative control of doing whatever I want to do."

She loves connecting with fans whether through chatting or photos and videos, but lately has received an influx of one specific inquiry.

"It's funny to me because I get a lot of requests for my feet, and it cracks me up," she said. "People want to see feet."

Fans have flocked to the subscription-based site to get a chance to interact with their favorite celebrity, which also includes Donna D'Errico, Denise Richards and her daughter, Sami Sheen.

Carmen can't quite put her finger on the foot fetish phenomenon, but she'll happily oblige with a photo or two showing off her pedicure.

"There's just this wild obsession with feet. So, of course. Yes, OK, great; do you want to see my feet? I'll just grab my phone," Electra said, relaying how easy it is for her to share on the site.

"That's what I like. I use my phone. I don't think anyone wants to see that super professional photos. They want to see you."

She added, "So I'll just do a video of my feet and think of something … try to come up with different ideas of how you can show your feet, or ask them, ‘How would you like to see my feet?'"

Having complete creative control over her image and content is a dream come true for Electra.

"If there's a photo I don't want them to use, I won't send it. I get to oversee everything," she said. "After, you know, over 150 covers of Playboy, I figured, why not? I love it. I love being my own boss."

She previously told Fox News Digital, "It's intense and very empowering. It's so self-empowering. And creatively, I've always had so many fun and creative ideas, and there's been times when I've been able to follow through with those with different projects I'm working on. "

The former MTV star recently brought the heat to summer when she reconnected with Jenny McCarthy to model for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swimwear collection.

Seeing the "Singled Out" hosts back in action together made fans even hungrier for a reboot of another one of their favorite '90s shows, "Baywatch."

While speculation has been in the air for years about a possible reboot, Electra, isn't so sure that's happening.

"It's been mentioned to me and I always say, of course, because it would be so much fun to come back," she said. "I mean, just going back and doing the reunion in Hawaii was so much fun."

Electra starred as lifeguard Lani McKenzie on the hit show which ran from 1989-2000.

"We went through a lot in LA," she said of the cast and crew, which included David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, David Charvet and Donna D'Errico, to name a few.

"Much respect to the entire cast that worked for many, many years on that show, because it's wild."

"You would get sucked under in a wave and, you know, we had to dive off this boat, and we're running on the sand and our feet would be hot," she said.

"It's a lot. It doesn't seem like it is, but when you get down, and really do it and want it to look very authentic … it was a crazy time."

Electra's wild times began early in her career, though.

She grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and trained professionally as a dancer with hopes of touring as a "backup dancer for Janet Jackson," but was recording demos with Capitol Records when she caught the eye of Prince who was putting together an all-girl group.

"He wanted to sign me and literally got me out of my deal at Capitol, and I was off and running, just like, ‘Wow, this is crazy. This is my life right now,’" she said.

"It was almost hard to believe. I just remember showing up and there was a purple limo that picked me up at the airport. I got in the limo and his brother Duane was driving, and Duane was just security."

Carmen recalled, "I guess Prince said, ‘Take her shopping. Get her some clothes.’ It was about creating our music and what I was going to do with it."

She was inspired by his passion for every aspect of creating a performance.

"It was really such a creative avenue and just a way for me to get over my fears, to become fearless," she said. "It was a blast."