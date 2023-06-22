OnlyFans favorites Denise Richards, Sami Sheen, Carmen Electra cash in with risqué website

Denise Richards launched her OnlyFans account one year ago and has since joined the ranks of favorite celebrity creators on the subscription-based site.

Richards, 52, began the new business venture after her then-18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, started her own OnlyFans account weeks before.

The "Wild Things" star has since shared more than 300 posts and offers $25 monthly subscriptions or $127 six-month packages for fans to access her sizzling content.

Richards isn't the only big name making a pretty penny on the site.

Her daughter, Sami, and Carmen Electra recently celebrated their first anniversaries with the platform, and Donna D'Errico, Bella Thorne and Iggy Azalea are each reveling in a new way to connect with fans.

Denise Richards and Sami Sheen

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter, Sami, caught heat for joining the site last year but has since flourished as a top creator who promotes "new content every day."

Sami, now 19, faced criticism after she identified as a "sex worker" in a recent video posted nearly a week ago.

"I am not a p-star," she said in a TikTok clip. "I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgment toward the people who do do that."

While she noted she's "not comfortable" with certain acts, she said that "if people did their f---ing research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of [sex] work."

"I've been doing OF for almost a full year now, and I love my job," Sami added.

Her father initially was not on board with Sami joining the site but had a change of heart and pledged a "united parental front" with his ex in support of their daughter.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly," Sheen said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Richards followed suit and joined the site days later.

Tori Spelling admitted earlier this year that she was intrigued by the platform and spent more than her fair share of time researching what her friend, Richards, was posting.

"I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans thing and – I’m not going to lie – I was like, ‘Let me check it out. What does it entail?'" the "90210" star told Jeff Lewis on his radio show.

Spelling explained that she has been friends with the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star "for years."

She detailed her adventure navigating the site: "[A]nd of course, it shows something like unless you subscribe you can’t get it. So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name."

"It’s riveting because they’re like, ‘Hey, we might show you this in the shower.’ And I just wanted to see, it’s my friend, and I’m like, ‘Hey, how far is she going?'"

Spelling heard if you tip content creators, they'll respond back to you.

"So, I was like, ‘Hey, love what I’m seeing, would love to see some more.’ I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400," she said. "I couldn’t stop."

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra made a name for herself as lifeguard Lani McKenzie, who wore the iconic red one-piece swimsuit in the "Baywatch" series.

She's since starred on the covers of hundreds of magazines in addition to film and television roles.

Electra told Fox News Digital last year that she is reeling in what she calls some of her most exciting work to date on OnlyFans. She feels the site is a "safe place" where she can be a real creator.

"I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it."

One thing Electra loves about the site is that she has complete control over what she decides to release as "there's no one telling you what to do; I'm my own boss."

She added, "It's intense and very empowering. It's so self-empowering. And creatively, I've always had so many fun and creative ideas, and there's been times when I've been able to follow through with those with different projects I'm working on."

Donna D'Errico

When Donna D’Errico was told she was "too old" to wear a bikini , she clapped back by joining OnlyFans.

While D’Errico’s page is free to subscribers, she insisted that "the money’s pouring in" as the site allows you to accept tips or paid private messages.

Not only does she run her account "by myself," but D’Errico said she answers all messages personally while some creators may hire "chatters" to handle their correspondence. Subscribers can expect unpublished lingerie shots, outtakes from magazine editorials, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, as well as plenty of bikini content.

"I’m making money instead of showing it for free on Instagram," she told Fox News Digital.

"That video you see of me dancing in a bikini? I do the exact thing on OnlyFans, and I’m making tens of thousands of dollars from it. It’s a win-win for me.

"That’s not the reason I joined, but I’m just laughing at the whole double standard. It all started because I just wanted to try OnlyFans after everything that’s been happening on Instagram."

Bella Thorne

When Bella Thorne joined in 2020, she claimed to have made $2 million in less than one week.

She told the Los Angeles Times that she was putting the earnings into her production company and also toward charity.

Her page was created as a space for her to "really just be more personal with my fans," she told the outlet at the time. One option is sending them "good night and good morning personal messages" via voice memo.

She's since created more than 1,400 posts and offers three-month subscription packages for $22.50.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea no longer apologizes for making money off her own body and ideas as a creator on OnlyFans.

"I made record labels so much money off my body. I made a lot of people so much money off my body," the rapper told Emily Ratajkowski on her "High Low" podcast. "I got the smallest cut off my own f---ing body and my own work and my own ideas.

"And I don’t think I have to say sorry about the fact that I want to commodify my own s--t."

Azalea didn't hold back her feelings toward posing for the site.

"I enjoy it. I’m going to do it anyway. That’s the thing," she said. "I’m going to post pictures like that anyway because I like it and I think they’re beautiful, and I like my breasts. F--k, sorry!"

The "Fancy" rapper said she had her breasts augmented after first revealing she had surgery nearly a decade ago, "and they look f---ing good. And I like them, and I’m happy with them and I like my body."

She also admitted, "I’m making so much money that I won’t say how much it is."

OnlyFans did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

