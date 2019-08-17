Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron spotted on date in upstate New York

The romance between Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron is heating up.

The model, 24, and the "Bachelorette" star, 26, were spotted enjoying some time together outside of their usual New York City setting on Thursday.

In a photo from "the Snatchelor" podcast, the new rumored couple were caught at a Starbucks in upstate New York and then at a general store picking up some alcohol with another woman, according to The Daily Mail.

The former reality TV contestant has been seen with the magazine cover star multiple times over the last few weeks.

Hadid and Cameron were first caught on a date on Dumbo House in Brooklyn on August 4. Cameron was then reportedly spotted leaving Hadid's apartment the next morning.

They also went on a group date at Frames Bowling Lounge for some bowling and karaoke. And later in the week went out again to a NYC bar with some with friends.

"Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler," a source told E! News. Their first date "was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."

According to another source, Hadid and Cameron knew of each other before he went on "The Bachelorette."

"They have a few mutual friends in the modeling industry, but met on Instagram. She knew of him before he got any wind of fame from the Bachelorette," the source said.