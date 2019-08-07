'Bachelorette' star Tyler Cameron fined for skipping court amid dates with Gigi Hadid, Hannah Brown

"The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown may be more bummed about Tyler Cameron's dates with Gigi Hadid than she first admitted — and Cameron's Hadid hookups may have cost him more than just a shot at "The Bachelor."

Brown, 24, took to her Instagram stories after reports of 26-year-old Cameron's dates with the supermodel, writing in one, "Trusting yourself enough to release what was and grow into what is deserves to be celebrated. Your ability to let go & accept is a superpower."

In another, she played Lizzo's "Truth Hurts," the same hit she tuned into after her split from Jed Wyatt, writing, "IDK when I'll stop playing the song as my anthem."

Brown previously told Entertainment Tonight of Cameron's nights out with 24-year-old Hadid — which happened just days after he spent the night with Brown at her Los Angeles home, "I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open."

Meanwhile, "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" host Chris Harrison is urging the world to take it easy on Cameron, who was left with a broken heart after Brown gave her final rose to Wyatt.

“I mean, he’s young, he’s single. I think she’s young and single, so it sounds great to me,” Harrison quipped to Us Weekly on Monday. “Good for him.”

“What people also have to understand … Hannah and Tyler aren’t together,” he explained. “I think it’s a little rough on him because he said ‘yes’ to a date, and people are really shipping that hard. We all wanted [it], and I did too.”

“Take it easy on Tyler, take it easy on Gigi and Hannah,” he said. “They’re all young and single. Tyler, actually, if you remember, got dumped by Hannah. Let’s give him a little bit of a break. I’m going to give him a pass on this one.”

Cameron may not get a pass, however, from the criminal justice system.

According to court records obtained by the Sun-Sentinel, Cameron was scheduled to appear at the Palm Beach County courthouse on Tuesday regarding his involvement in a May car accident, in which he was cited for careless driving and fined $166 for rear-ending another a vehicle in his Jupiter, Fla., hometown. He no-showed and was ordered to pay an additional $60 fine and $106 in court fees.

He still has to complete a defensive driving course by Nov. 8, 2019.