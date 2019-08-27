'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown admits recent life events made her unhappy: 'Happiness is fleeting'

Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown opened up about being unhappy following her recent public romantic mishaps.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘are you happy?’ these days. And to be honest I hate that question, because I’m not some of the time,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories Monday. “Nothing about some of the circumstances I went through recently made me happy.”

Since appearing on “The Bachelorette,” the reality star broke things off with her fiance, Jed Wyatt, after learning he lied about having a girlfriend while on the show. She was later tied to season runner-up Tyler Cameron, who she asked out on live TV, only for him to become romantically linked to Gigi Hadid.

“I have moments of happy, but happiness is fleeting,” she added.

However, the 24-year-old shared some inspiring words from the various “devotionals” that she’s been using to help cope with her current situation.

“I choose joy. And joy is so much better. It infiltrates the soul. It’s healing. Joy is the goodness of God cleansing my heart,” she shared. “Regardless of circumstances, I pray that today we all choose a little joy.”

Later in the day, Brown shared another devotional titled “Choose Joy” that featured printed text as well as her hand-written notes.

“Joy in the midst of pain was the medicine I needed,” she jotted below the printed text.

The inspiring words come a few weeks after the star publicly revealed that she was struggling since “The Bachelorette” concluded.

“Honest policy: I’m struggling,” the former beauty pageant contestant said on Instagram (Photo by Kris Armstrong). “Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a 'Bachelor' contestant, and 'The Bachelorette.' I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

“The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago,” Brown wrote. “I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on. // Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too.”

“I can rest knowing that My Savior has compassion and wants to help and love me through this journey. I’ve just got to let Him. I don’t know if I have been lately — but I am now because honestly, I think I would give out if I didn’t,” she continued. “So yeah, I’m not going to struggle to disguise my weakness— I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride. Isaiah 54:10.”

