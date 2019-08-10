Gigi Hadid reveals she was robbed in Greece

Gigi Hadid jetted off to Mykonos, Greece, for a luxury family vacation only to be robbed.

The model revealed the news on her Gisposable Instagram account.

Hadid, 24, wrote, “Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.” She didn't provide any more details about the event.

However, Hadid's father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, told TMZ that his daughter had personal items, jewelry and cash stolen from their villa.

“The house was robbed,” he said. “They [thieves] broke into the house and took personal things.”

A source told TMZ the girls went out for the night and came home to find their belongings scattered around the rental house. They reportedly filed a police report but the authorities aren't making the case a priority.

Hadid was traveling with her sisters Bella and Marielle to celebrate the birthday of their other sister, Alana. After the robbery, they all cut their vacation short and got a private plane back to the States.