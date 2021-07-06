'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley is removing breast implants: 'My body is fighting them'

Clare Crawley, known as the Season 16 lead of "The Bachelorette," announced she's removing her breast implants.

The 40-year-old reality TV star said in the video posted on Instagram that she made the decision after suffering from health complications for years.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," Crawley said.

She explained how she's been to multiple doctors, undergone multiple blood tests, and has been suffering from random hives breakouts and rashes over the past few years.

"As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That's what matters," the media personality said.

Finally, a mammogram revealed "suspicious areas" of fluid behind her implants and she had elevated white blood cell counts which means her body was trying to fight off something foreign.

Crawley added that her boyfriend, Dale Moss, whom she met on the ABC dating series is fully supporting her decision.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.’ And it's the truth. For so long, I believed that that's what it would take," she admitted while tearing up.

"My health is the most important thing," Crawley confirmed.

Moss wrote in the comments section, "I know this wasn't easy but will help so many other women going through what you've been ... I love you & with you every step of the way."

Other stars such as Ashley Tisdale and Chrissy Teigen have also been open about their decision to remove their breast implants.

"They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" the "Cravings" author wrote at the time.