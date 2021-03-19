Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, explains why she removed her breast implants

Hayley Hubbard has no regrets about removing her breast implants.

The podcast host and wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard had her breast implants removed in February, People magazine reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the 33-year-old was concerned about the uptick in breast implant illnesses (BII), known as a newly emerging syndrome that can cause symptoms including chronic fatigue, breathing problems, depression and hair loss, among others.

"I got mine removed because I had a textured gummy bear silicone implant, which they are not putting in people’s bodies anymore," said Hubbard on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, as quoted by the outlet.

"At the time when I got mine they were the latest, the greatest, the most natural ever," she explained. "Now they are not. So that’s why I was just like I want to get them out."

Hubbard said she wasn’t sure if the implants were impacting her health. However, she didn’t want to take the risk.

"I don’t know that I was feeling badly; I’ve been pregnant for three years, so it could’ve been a number of things," said Hubbard. "But just the anxiety of having them in my body was not worth it, and I wanted a more natural look."

Hubbard shared that after her implants were removed, doctors performed a fat transfer where they took fat from another part of her body and put it into her breasts.

"Which I love," said Hubbard. "It looks super natural. I highly recommend it, if it is for you."

However, Hubbard did share a warning for those who are curious.

"It did hurt quite a bit, the fat transfer hurt a lot actually," she said. "The implant removal was not painful. I mean, it was for a couple of days, but all in all, it was what I expected. The fat transfer was a lot more than I expected."

Hubbard thanked her surgeon, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, for the procedure. She also encouraged people who are considering any kind of surgery to talk to their doctor.

"I just recommend talking with your doctor, if it’s something that you’re interested in," she said. "I’m still learning a lot about breast implant illnesses. Again, I did mine because I was just being proactive and wanted to get ahead of it."

Hubbard is a proud mom to sons Atlas Roy, 5 months, Luca Reed, 18 months, and daughter Olivia Rose, 3.