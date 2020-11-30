Clare Crawley writes heartfelt message after 'Bachelorette' exit: 'I am simply trying my best'

Clare Crawley wants her fans to know she is more than just the Clare they see on TV.

The reality star opened up on social media about how she's doing after her exit from Season 16 of "The Bachelorette."

"Hi. It's me, Clare," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another.

"Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day," she added. "There are good days and bad days. Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman."

She added: "So when you choose to pass judgments without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best ❤️."

Crawley received support from her fiancee, Dale Moss, 32, who commented on her post.

"You are never alone and your strength, love and passion has and will continue to help so many out there who may be afraid to share their struggles. I love you ❤️," Moss commented.

Crawley, 39, made waves in Bachelor Nation after she left midseason after falling for Moss early on in the dating series and was replaced by former contestant Tayshia Adams, 30.