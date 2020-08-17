Ashley Tisdale reveals she's had her breast implants removed as she launches blog on 'non-toxic living'

Ashley Tisdale has revealed that she had her breast implants removed as part of the launch of Frenshe, her new blog dedicated to "non-toxic living."

The actress shared her story in a pair of posts on Instagram, the first being on her personal page.

In the photo attached to the post, Tisdale, 35, stretched out and soaked up some sun on the beach while donning a light-colored bikini with a red floral pattern.

The actress began her caption by explaining the post is the "most personal [she's] ever shared."

"As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery," she said. "Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did."

Tisdale said that "little by little," she began to experience a bevy of health problems including "food sensitivities" and "gut issues," which she thought may have been a result of her implants.

"So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal," she shared. "This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love. This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me."

She then explained that she's spent a great deal of time meeting with various doctors, both "holistic and non-holistic" in order to learn how to live a "non-toxic life."

"I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between," the "High School Musical" star continued. "I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. Love you all! @frenshe is NOW LIVE!!"

On the Instagram page for the blog -- called Frenshe in reference to her married name, French -- she expanded on her story and the purpose of her blog.

"Over the years I have dealt with minor health issues (gut, food sensitivities, mercury poisoning...) that left me confused and lost, and met with countless holistic and traditional doctors and practitioners in search of answers," she said. "Non-toxic living is SO important to me and I’m so excited to let you in on what I’ve learned so far."

The star stressed the importance of "balance and accessibility" and her desire to create a space for people to "talk openly about wellness, beauty, and everything in between in a personal and honest way."

"This is just the beginning," she promised.