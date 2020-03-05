Chrissy Teigen reveals she has breast implants, wants them removed 'now'

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her body more than ever before.

The model, 34, spoke to Glamour UK in its latest cover story, where she revealed she underwent a breast augmentation years ago.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she told the magazine. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen explained that the implants she received were the same size cup as her natural breasts, but she got them to appear "rounder and firmer" for photoshoots.

While she went on to have a lucrative career as a model -- she made her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 -- the model-turned-cookbook-author admitted she now wants to remove her implants.

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” she continued. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

The mother of two shared, however, that she probably won't go through with any other procedure.

“I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery,'” she shared.

John Legend's wife added that she feels it's important for her younger followers to know that most celebrities who appear flawless in magazine spreads and online are likely achieving those looks with some assistance.

"You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect. Everyone filters their sh*t, edits or Facetunes so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like. It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies. It’s lying to people by omission. But also, while you want to teach your kids to be comfortable in their own skin, you want to tell them everything you can and let them decide," she said.

While there was a time where Teigen critiqued her own body and struggled with insecurities, she said she's no longer looking to be perfect and place so much pressure on herself.

“I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles [her son, 2], where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number."