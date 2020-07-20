Chrissy Teigen posts video of breast implant removal scars because ‘nobody believes’ she had surgery

Chrissy Teigen posted a candid video showing the scars from her breast implant removal surgery after claiming “nobody believes it.”

The “Cravings” cookbook author got her implants removed in June.

On Teigen’s Instagram Story she pulled up her bikini top so that the surgery scars were clearly visible.

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because nobody believes it," she said, adding, "These are the scars."

Teigen, 34, also posted a photo from surgery where she was still on the operating table. "Trust me lol," she captioned the photo.

The model announced in May that she was getting her implants removed after first getting them when she was 20.

“They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!” she wrote in one Instagram post.

The mom-of-two got the implants over a decade ago because of her swimsuit modeling career.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen told Glamour UK in March. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Since her removal surgery, the “Lip Sync Battle” host has been showing off her body on Instagram.

"First two-piece in a long, long time," Teigen captioned a bikini photo on July 4.