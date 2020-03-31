'Bachelor' star Ben Higgins is engaged, details 'isolation' proposal amid coronavirus

Ben Higgins has found the one!

The former "Bachelor" star got down on one knee over the weekend to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Jess Clarke. Taking to his Instagram late Monday night, the former reality contestant shared details of his backyard proposal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"From my first date in life to the moments in between they all led me to getting down on one knee in front of you @jessclarke_," Higgins captioned a series of photos from the proposal.

'BACHELOR' BEN HIGGINS INVITES KALEY CUOCO TO COME ON 'BACHELOR LIVE'

"This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES! I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with!"

Due to the issuance of stay-at-home orders around the country, Higgins stressed the proposal did not take place in public. Instead, it was a family affair.

"ps: if you are wondering and feeling the need to be critical about us breaking isolation this was all done at her home in her back yard with the help of her family who we have been in the same house as 'stuck' for over a week," he informed his fans.

THE WILDEST BACHELOR SCANDALS OF ALL TIME

"There has been no contact with the outside world," the ex-reality star added.

Higgins' post includes a photo of him on one knee in the grass, as well as a smiling photo of the couple seated outside, and a close-up of Clarke's diamond ring.

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

In another adorable snap, Higgins holds Clarke's hand as she appears in a state of shock with her mouth wide open.

Higgins appeared on Season 20 of "The Bachelor" and proposed to Lauren Bushnell during the finale in 2016. The pair split one year later. Bushnell has since married country music star Chris Lane.

Higgins now co-hosts the "Almost Famous" podcast with "Bachelor" alum Ashley Iaconetti.