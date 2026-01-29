Lady Gaga faces backlash after anti-ICE rant during Tokyo concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lady Gaga faced mixed reactions online this week after a video surfaced of her pausing a concert in Tokyo, Japan, to condemn ICE enforcement operations.

"I want to take a second to talk about something that is extremely important to me, something important to people all over the world, and especially in America right now," the 39-year-old singer said in the middle of her Mayhem Ball concert on Thursday. "In a couple of days, I'm going to be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families all over America who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE. I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us."

The law enforcement agency has been under scrutiny for the last few weeks after two people were shot and killed by ICE agents in separate incidents in Minneapolis this month.

"I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do," the Oscar winner continued. "When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us. I hope that you’ll all stand with us tonight. I know we’re not in America right now, but we are with our community, and we love you."

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR FREY REFUSES TO WALK BACK ‘GET THE F--- OUT’ MESSAGE TO ICE

The "Poker Face" singer went on to dedicate her song "Come to Mama" to "everyone who is suffering, to everyone who is feeling alone and helpless, anyone who's lost a loved one, and is having a difficult time, an impossible time, seeing when the end will be near."

She added that "We need to get back to a place of safety and peace and accountability. Good people shouldn't have to fight so hard and risk their life for well-being and respect. And I hope our leaders are listening, I hope you are listening to us, asking you to change the course of action swiftly, and have mercy on everyone in our country. And in a time where it doesn't feel like it's easy to have hope, it is my community and my friends, my family that hold me up. So, I would like to sing a song that does have some hope in it, to try to give us a little bit tonight."

While her audience wholeheartedly applauded her commentary, reaction was mixed on social media.

"Could not care less," one person wrote under a video posted to X of her comments.

"She is such a loser," a second person wrote, with a third adding, "Gaga is an anti-American psycho."

A fourth said, "If I came to Lady Gaga's concert and heard her spew politics, I would yell out, ‘I came for a concert, not a political rally.’ Then, demand my money back."

"Stay you’re a-- there you are not welcomed in our United States Not wanted," another wrote.

The "Bad Romance" singer had plenty of support on X as well.

"i love her so much," one fan said, while another admitted they "cried my eyes out" listening to her speech.

"I’m so happy my favorite is someone I never have to worry about being on the wrong side of history," a third added.

A fourth said, "Well said. Powerful words."

Gaga has been outspoken about her political beliefs in the past.

She endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 and told Elle UK after the election she had "prayed" for President Donald Trump to lose. She is also a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Gaga returns to the U.S. this weekend where she’s scheduled to perform at the Grammys.