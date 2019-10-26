Country music star Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell wed after four-month engagement

Country singer Chris Lane and former "Bachelor" contestant Lauren Bushnell married on Friday after a whirlwind romance.

The couple went public with their relationship less than a year ago, moved in together in March, got engaged in June, and are now husband and wife four months later.

According to People magazine, the two wed in Nashville, Tenn., in front of 160 family members and friends in an indoor "secret garden"-themed ceremony.

“I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” the 34-year-old musician said. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.”

Bushnell also gushed about her new husband. “I feel like the luckiest girl,” the 29-year-old said. “We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

Bushnell wore a custom wedding dress designed by Nashville designer Olia Zavozina, who also helped dress the groom, best man, and maid of honor.

They first met in 2015 as friends at an event in Austin, Texas, and after reconnecting in 2018 couldn't stop thinking about each other.

Lane proposed at Bushnell's family's home in Oregon while celebrating Father's Day. He started to play a romantic song called "Big, Big Plans" that he wrote for the special occasion. And in the lyrics, he asked Bushnell to marry him.

Lane presented her with a 3.5-carat emerald-cut solitaire diamond on a pave band. They had gone ring shopping a few months prior just for fun and Bushnell confessed that design was her favorite.

Bushnell was previously engaged to "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins.