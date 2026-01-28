Sydney Sweeney's transformation from 30-pound weight loss to lingerie launch: photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney has had months of transformation leading up to the launch of her lingerie brand SYRN.

In Nov. 2025, Sweeney made headlines after transforming into boxing trailblazer Christy Martin and gained 35 pounds for the role. At the time of the "Christy" release, Sweeney told Good Morning America that she fueled her transformation with " protein shake after protein shake ."

The "Housemaid" star bounced back immediately and debuted her slimmer figure at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year event the same month the movie was released.

Since the end of 2025, Sweeney has attended several red carpet events and turned up the heat with the launch of her lingerie brand.

Below we take a look at Sweeney's recent months in photos.

'Christy'

Sweeney transformed her body, and her grandmother's backyard, to prepare for the role as Martin.

"It was so much fun though, because I grew up in Idaho with my family, and my grandma’s my neighbor. And I turned her shed into my ‘Rocky’ gym," Sweeney told " Good Morning America ."

"I put flooring in and boxing bags, and I brought my trainers up there. And I had a boxing coach and a weight trainer. And every single day I would weight train in the morning and night, then I'd box for like two or three hours a day."

The intense regimen even led to some battle scars on set.

"We were knocking each other out. We were getting bloody noses. I got a concussion," she revealed. "We were actually fighting."

30 lbs down

Sweeney lost over 30 pounds in seven weeks once she was done filming "Christy."

During a new interview with People, Sweeney explained how she quickly shed the pounds.

"I had to be really strict with myself," she said. "When I was training, it was really hard to put on all the weight. I was eating so much food. Like, everything you could possibly imagine."

"And then I was downing protein shake after protein shake and taking a lot of creatine, which just makes you bloat."

The "White Lotus" star told the outlet that she " stopped all of that " to achieve the leaner physique required for the two roles.

"When you stop working out and taking all your protein shakes, you lose muscle super fast," Sweeney noted. "It's the first thing to go before fat. So, that, I dropped within two weeks."

GQ Man of the Year

Sweeney, named Actress of the Year at the event, embraced the "Party Like It’s 1995" theme in a crushed velvet gown from Versace’s Fall 1995 collection. InStyle reported the look was a Gianni Versace original previously worn by Naomi Campbell.

The gown featured a fitted bodice with thick velvet straps, and its subtle train gave it a signature ’90s bombshell appeal.

She complemented the floor-length gown with a black choker and silver-and-black pendant. Her eye makeup matched the dark aesthetic and highlighted her blue eyes. Sweeney wore her blonde hair in a sleek, wet-look bob.

Governors Awards

In November, Sweeney stepped out for the 16th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The star wore a silver sequined, off-the-shoulder gown with a long satin sash. Sweeney wore her signature, short blonde hair parted to the side and tied the look together with diamond earrings.

'The Housemaid' premieres

Sweeney channeled Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe and Pamela Anderson as she stepped out at the premiere of her upcoming film "The Housemaid."

Sweeney wore a deep-plunging, sequin gown with a bombshell blowout to the premiere. She paired the look with platform white heels and a feathered boa for the New York screening.

For the Los Angeles premiere, Sweeney wore a white gown, with a similar plunging neckline. The body of the dress was a corset style and the bottom was full of feathers.

Sweeney styled her hair down and paired the look with a red lip.

Golden Globes

Sweeney attended Variety's pre-Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills in January.

Sweeney wore a short satin dress with a deep-plunging neckline. The dress had a one-shoulder detail, and she paired the look with black pumps as she smiled for photos before the event.

SYRN

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress took to social media to announce the Jan. 28 launch of Syrn (pronounced "sye-rin") with sizzling new promotional photos.

"I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear," Sweeney said in a statement via a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of Syrn."

"I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are," she continued. "I love working on cars, I go waterskiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is."

"Lingerie is such a fun way to express yourself," she added. "You get to feel feminine, and you get to feel powerful. You get to keep it all for yourself, if you want."

